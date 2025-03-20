Florida faces Northern Iowa in non-conference matchup

Northern Iowa Panthers (17-16, 12-10 MVC) at Florida Gators (16-17, 7-12 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa faces Florida for a non-conference matchup.

Florida averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Northern Iowa has a 7-15 record against teams over .500.

Florida’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the past 10 games.

Maya McDermott is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Panthers. Emerson Green is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.