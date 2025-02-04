Florida Atlantic visits Wichita State following Ingram’s 25-point outing

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-13, 2-8 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-16, 1-9 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits Wichita State after Stefanie Ingram scored 25 points in Florida Atlantic’s 66-61 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Shockers have gone 4-7 in home games. Wichita State ranks fifth in the AAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Bre’yon White averaging 3.7.

The Owls are 2-8 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic gives up 66.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Wichita State is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%).

The Shockers and Owls square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Jameson is averaging 9.5 points for the Shockers. Jayla Murray is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the past 10 games.

Mya Perry is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Owls. Ingram is averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.