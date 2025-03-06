Florida Atlantic visits UAB after McGhee’s 22-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (16-13, 9-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (19-10, 12-4 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -5.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces Florida Atlantic after Ja’Borri McGhee scored 22 points in UAB’s 88-81 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Blazers are 13-4 on their home court. UAB scores 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Owls are 9-7 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic is second in the AAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Baba averaging 5.3.

UAB scores 83.3 points, 7.5 more per game than the 75.8 Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 79.2 points per game, 3.0 more than the 76.2 UAB gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 17.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Blazers. Efrem Johnson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Glenn is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Owls. KyKy Tandy is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.