Florida Atlantic takes on North Texas after Carroll’s 20-point game

North Texas Mean Green (20-6, 11-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (15-12, 8-6 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on North Texas after Tre Carroll scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 84-65 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Owls have gone 7-4 in home games. Florida Atlantic averages 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Mean Green are 11-3 against AAC opponents. North Texas is the best team in the AAC allowing just 58.8 points per game while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Florida Atlantic makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). North Texas has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 9.3 points. Kaleb Glenn is averaging 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Atin Wright is averaging 13.7 points for the Mean Green. Brenen Lorient is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.