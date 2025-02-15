Florida Atlantic plays Temple on 4-game win streak

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-10, 7-4 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-11, 6-6 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic aims to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Florida Atlantic Owls take on Temple.

The Temple Owls are 10-1 on their home court. Temple is 5-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 7-4 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic scores 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Temple makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Florida Atlantic has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Florida Atlantic averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Temple gives up.

The Temple Owls and Florida Atlantic Owls match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Temple Owls. Steve Settle is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Glenn is shooting 54.3% and averaging 12.6 points for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Tre Carroll is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Temple Owls: 5-5, averaging 82.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Florida Atlantic Owls: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.