Florida Atlantic Owls play the Charlotte 49ers in AAC Tournament

Charlotte 49ers (11-21, 4-15 AAC) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (17-14, 10-8 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -10.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Charlotte in the AAC Tournament.

The Owls are 10-8 against AAC opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic is second in the AAC with 16.2 assists per game led by Leland Walker averaging 4.3.

The 49ers are 4-15 in AAC play. Charlotte allows 74.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Florida Atlantic gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Florida Atlantic won 87-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Kaleb Glenn led Florida Atlantic with 18 points, and Robert Braswell led Charlotte with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glenn is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Owls. Tre Carroll is averaging 12.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Giancarlo Rosado is averaging 11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the 49ers. Nik Graves is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.