Florida Atlantic hosts Rice after Flores’ 26-point showing

Rice Owls (12-9, 5-4 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-13, 1-8 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits Florida Atlantic after Victoria Flores scored 26 points in Rice’s 64-45 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have gone 5-6 at home. Florida Atlantic is eighth in the AAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Taziah Jenks averaging 3.6.

The Rice Owls have gone 5-4 against AAC opponents. Rice ranks sixth in the AAC scoring 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Malia Fisher averaging 8.0.

Florida Atlantic’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Rice allows. Rice averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Florida Atlantic allows.

The Florida Atlantic Owls and Rice Owls square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is averaging 15 points and 1.7 steals for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Jada Moore is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis is averaging 11.6 points for the Rice Owls. Flores is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Florida Atlantic Owls: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Rice Owls: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.