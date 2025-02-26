Florida Atlantic hosts East Carolina following Miller’s 20-point outing

East Carolina Pirates (14-13, 6-9 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-18, 2-13 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on Florida Atlantic after Khia Miller scored 20 points in East Carolina’s 75-73 loss to the North Texas Eagles.

The Owls have gone 6-7 in home games. Florida Atlantic has a 7-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pirates are 6-9 in conference play. East Carolina ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Devin Hagemann averaging 2.3.

Florida Atlantic averages 60.5 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 61.6 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 62.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 66.0 Florida Atlantic gives up to opponents.

The Owls and Pirates meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Stefanie Ingram is shooting 37.8% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Amiya Joyner is shooting 47.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the Pirates. Anzhane Hutton is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 1-9, averaging 56.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.