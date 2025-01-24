Florida Atlantic faces North Texas, looks to break home skid

North Texas Eagles (14-5, 6-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-11, 1-6 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic aims to break its four-game home losing streak with a victory against North Texas.

The Owls have gone 5-5 in home games. Florida Atlantic allows 65.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 against AAC opponents. North Texas leads the AAC with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Tommisha Lampkin averaging 6.0.

Florida Atlantic’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game North Texas allows. North Texas averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

The Owls and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is shooting 38.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Owls. Taziah Jenks is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 10.5 points for the Eagles. Lampkin is averaging 16.0 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 59.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.