Florida and UConn play in second round of NCAA Tournament

UConn Huskies (24-10, 15-7 Big East) vs. Florida Gators (31-4, 17-4 SEC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida and UConn play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Gators’ record in SEC games is 17-4, and their record is 14-0 against non-conference opponents. Florida is second in the SEC scoring 85.7 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Huskies are 15-7 against Big East opponents. UConn scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Florida makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). UConn averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Will Richard is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Solomon Ball averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Alex Karaban is averaging 14.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 90.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

