Florida and Texas Tech square off in Elite 8

Texas Tech Red Raiders (28-8, 16-6 Big 12) vs. Florida Gators (33-4, 17-4 SEC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -6.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida takes on No. 9 Texas Tech in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gators’ record in SEC games is 17-4, and their record is 16-0 in non-conference play. Florida ranks second in the SEC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Condon averaging 4.8.

The Red Raiders’ record in Big 12 play is 16-6. Texas Tech ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 16.2 assists per game led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 6.2.

Florida averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Chance McMillian averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. JT Toppin is shooting 54.5% and averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 90.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.