Florida A&M visits Wilson and Alabama A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-16, 5-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (17-8, 10-3 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays Florida A&M after Alisha Wilson scored 20 points in Alabama A&M’s 95-76 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Bulldogs are 6-4 on their home court. Alabama A&M is fifth in the SWAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Wilson averaging 4.4.

The Rattlers have gone 5-8 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M allows 68.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Alabama A&M is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M averages 66.4 points per game, 4.8 more than the 61.6 Alabama A&M allows.

The Bulldogs and Rattlers meet Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mailyn Wilkerson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.