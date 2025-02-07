Florida A&M visits Texas Southern after McEvans’ 24-point performance

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-13, 5-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (11-10, 10-0 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on Texas Southern after Cheyenne McEvans scored 24 points in Florida A&M’s 65-48 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 7-2 at home.

The Rattlers have gone 5-5 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M gives up 68.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Texas Southern averages 68.4 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 68.7 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 67.5 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 70.3 Texas Southern gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 12.6 points for the Tigers. Aylasia Fantroy is averaging 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

McEvans is averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 72.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.