Florida A&M visits Bethune-Cookman after Thomas’ 27-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (13-15, 10-7 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (15-15, 12-5 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on Florida A&M after Trey Thomas scored 27 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 78-71 win over the Grambling Tigers.

The Wildcats are 7-2 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman has a 5-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rattlers have gone 10-7 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Bethune-Cookman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seneca Willoughby is averaging 4.9 points for the Wildcats. Thomas is averaging 21.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games.

Roderick Coffee III is averaging five points for the Rattlers. Milton Matthews is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.