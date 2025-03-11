Florida A&M takes on Prairie View A&M in SWAC Tournament

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-26, 4-14 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (13-16, 10-8 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rattlers -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M plays in the SWAC Tournament against Prairie View A&M.

The Rattlers’ record in SWAC play is 10-8, and their record is 3-8 against non-conference opponents. Florida A&M allows 75.1 points and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Panthers are 4-14 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Orlando Horton Jr. averaging 2.7.

Florida A&M scores 71.9 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 82.6 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Florida A&M have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Florida A&M won the last meeting 78-67 on Feb. 11. Sterling Young scored 22 to help lead Florida A&M to the win, and Braelon Bush scored 22 points for Prairie View A&M.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 17 points for the Rattlers. Milton Matthews is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tanahj Pettway is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Bush is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.