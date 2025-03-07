Florida A&M takes on Bethune-Cookman for conference matchup

Florida A&M Rattlers (9-19, 6-11 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-20, 6-11 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M face off on Saturday.

The Wildcats are 6-5 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is sixth in the SWAC scoring 60.3 points while shooting 37.6% from the field.

The Rattlers have gone 6-11 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is 1-12 against opponents over .500.

Bethune-Cookman scores 60.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 66.5 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brooks is averaging five points for the Wildcats. Asianae Nicholson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Rattlers. Sydney Hendrix is averaging 11.4 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.