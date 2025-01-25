Florida A&M plays Alcorn State after Matthews’ 23-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (5-11, 2-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-15, 3-2 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on Alcorn State after Milton Matthews scored 23 points in Florida A&M’s 83-53 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves have gone 2-1 in home games. Alcorn State allows 77.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.1 points per game.

The Rattlers have gone 2-3 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

Alcorn State scores 61.6 points per game, 18.0 fewer points than the 79.6 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Alcorn State gives up.

The Braves and Rattlers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djahi Binet is averaging 7.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Braves. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Matthews is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 12 points. Sterling Young is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.