Florida A&M plays Alabama State after Matthews’ 25-point game

Alabama State Hornets (8-13, 4-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (8-11, 5-3 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M plays Alabama State after Milton Matthews scored 25 points in Florida A&M’s 95-79 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Rattlers have gone 6-1 at home. Florida A&M has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are 4-4 in SWAC play. Alabama State is sixth in the SWAC scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Amarr Knox averaging 5.7.

Florida A&M averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has given up to its opponents (45.0%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sterling Young is shooting 44.2% and averaging 15.5 points for the Rattlers. Matthews is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Antonio Madlock is averaging 11.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.