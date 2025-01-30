Florida A&M hosts Alabama State after Bryant’s 24-point game

Alabama State Hornets (5-14, 3-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (6-12, 3-4 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits Florida A&M after Kaitlyn Bryant scored 24 points in Alabama State’s 69-67 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Rattlers are 5-2 in home games. Florida A&M is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 21.8 turnovers per game.

The Hornets have gone 3-4 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 20.0 turnovers per game.

Florida A&M averages 67.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 74.1 Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Florida A&M gives up.

The Rattlers and Hornets match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Rattlers. D’Mya Griffin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taylor Smith is shooting 15.7% from beyond the arc with 0.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 6.6 points. Cordasia Harris is shooting 51.6% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 14.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 51.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.