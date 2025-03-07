Flagg leads No. 2 Duke against North Carolina after 28-point game

Duke Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (20-11, 13-6 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -11.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke takes on North Carolina after Cooper Flagg scored 28 points in Duke’s 93-60 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tar Heels have gone 12-2 in home games. North Carolina averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 7-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Blue Devils are 18-1 against conference opponents. Duke leads the ACC with 17.2 assists. Flagg leads the Blue Devils with 4.2.

North Carolina scores 82.1 points, 21.0 more per game than the 61.1 Duke gives up. Duke has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is averaging 17.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Tar Heels. Ian Jackson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Flagg is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 14.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 90.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.