Flagg leads No. 2 Duke against North Carolina after 28-point game

Duke Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (20-11, 13-6 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -10.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke plays North Carolina after Cooper Flagg scored 28 points in Duke’s 93-60 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tar Heels have gone 12-2 in home games. North Carolina has a 6-4 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils have gone 18-1 against ACC opponents. Duke averages 83.5 points while outscoring opponents by 22.4 points per game.

North Carolina averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Duke allows. Duke has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is shooting 40.3% and averaging 17.2 points for the Tar Heels. Ian Jackson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Flagg is averaging 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 90.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.