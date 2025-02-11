Fisher leads Rice against South Florida after 32-point performance

Rice Owls (12-11, 5-6 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (16-8, 9-2 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits South Florida after Malia Fisher scored 32 points in Rice’s 78-67 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Bulls have gone 12-2 in home games. South Florida ranks second in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.7 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Owls are 5-6 against AAC opponents. Rice averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

South Florida averages 65.0 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 63.5 Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The Bulls and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is averaging 14.5 points for the Bulls. Vittoria Blasigh is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Fisher is shooting 49.6% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.