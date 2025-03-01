Fisher leads Pacific against Santa Clara after 23-point outing

Santa Clara Broncos (19-11, 11-6 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (9-22, 4-13 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -12.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific takes on Santa Clara after Elijah Fisher scored 23 points in Pacific’s 81-73 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Tigers are 5-9 in home games. Pacific averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Broncos are 11-6 against conference opponents. Santa Clara is third in the WCC with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Jake Ensminger averaging 5.6.

Pacific is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Santa Clara allows to opponents. Santa Clara has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fisher is averaging 16 points for the Tigers. Petar Krivokapic is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adama Bal is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13.5 points and 3.2 assists. Carlos Stewart is shooting 49.4% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.