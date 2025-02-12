Finnegan leads Indiana State against Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (14-9, 8-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (4-19, 2-10 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays Illinois State after Bella Finnegan scored 30 points in Indiana State’s 87-63 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Sycamores have gone 1-7 in home games. Indiana State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redbirds are 8-4 in MVC play. Illinois State has a 4-9 record against opponents above .500.

Indiana State averages 63.8 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 67.7 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The Sycamores and Redbirds meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keslyn Secrist is averaging 13.3 points for the Sycamores. Finnegan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shannon Dowell is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Redbirds. Addison Martin is averaging 12.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 61.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.