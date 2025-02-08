Filipovity and New Mexico State host UTEP

UTEP Miners (15-7, 5-4 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (12-10, 5-4 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on UTEP after Peter Filipovity scored 22 points in New Mexico State’s 101-69 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Aggies are 7-3 on their home court. New Mexico State has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Miners are 5-4 in CUSA play. UTEP is eighth in the CUSA scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

New Mexico State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game UTEP allows. UTEP averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than New Mexico State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Filipovity is averaging 13.5 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Otis Frazier III is averaging 14.4 points and 2.4 steals for the Miners. Ahamad Bynum is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Miners: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.