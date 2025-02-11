Filewich and the Wofford Terriers visit conference foe Citadel

Wofford Terriers (13-12, 7-5 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-18, 0-12 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Citadel in SoCon action Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-9 in home games. Citadel is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terriers are 7-5 against SoCon opponents. Wofford averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Citadel’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Wofford allows. Wofford has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of Citadel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paxton Davidson is averaging 6.4 points for the Bulldogs. Brody Fox is averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games.

Kyler Filewich is averaging 11.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 62.3 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.