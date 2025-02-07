Fields leads Old Dominion against Toledo after 26-point game

Toledo Rockets (16-5, 8-3 MAC) at Old Dominion Monarchs (14-10, 6-6 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays Toledo after Simaru Fields scored 26 points in Old Dominion’s 83-80 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Monarchs are 8-5 in home games. Old Dominion is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 5-3 on the road. Toledo is 6-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Old Dominion is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fields is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 11.3 points. En’Dya Buford is averaging 11.2 points, six rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Khera Goss is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 11.4 points. Sammi Mikonovwicz is shooting 56.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

