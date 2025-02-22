Fields and Norfolk State host Coppin State

Norfolk State Spartans (18-8, 8-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (4-20, 2-7 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -13.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits Coppin State after Chris Fields Jr. scored 23 points in Norfolk State’s 96-84 victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles are 3-4 on their home court. Coppin State is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Spartans have gone 8-1 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Coppin State scores 60.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 68.5 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 49.5% shooting opponents of Coppin State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Nnadozie is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Khali Horton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sin’Cere McMahon averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc. Brian Moore Jr. is averaging 18.2 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.