FGCU visits Thomas and Stetson

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (26-3, 17-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (16-13, 10-7 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces FGCU after Cameron Thomas scored 25 points in Stetson’s 71-63 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Hatters are 12-2 in home games. Stetson averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles are 17-0 against conference opponents. FGCU has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Stetson averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.3 per game FGCU allows. FGCU averages 71.8 points per game, 3.7 more than the 68.1 Stetson gives up.

The Hatters and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 17.1 points for the Hatters. Diawana Carter-Hartley is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Emani Jefferson is shooting 57.2% and averaging 13.7 points for the Eagles. Alahna Paige is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 71.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.