FGCU visits Phillips and Stetson

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-13, 10-5 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-21, 5-10 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on FGCU after Jamie Phillips Jr. scored 20 points in Stetson’s 79-71 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Hatters have gone 4-8 at home. Stetson allows 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 10-5 in conference matchups. FGCU is fifth in the ASUN with 14.1 assists per game led by Jevin Muniz averaging 4.3.

Stetson scores 71.4 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 69.3 FGCU gives up. FGCU has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Hatters. Jordan Wood is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Muniz is averaging 10 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Eagles. Dallion Johnson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.