FGCU visits Jacksonville following McCray’s 24-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-10, 6-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-7, 7-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays FGCU after Robert McCray scored 24 points in Jacksonville’s 87-77 victory over the Queens Royals.

The Dolphins are 7-1 on their home court. Jacksonville is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 6-2 against ASUN opponents. FGCU ranks second in the ASUN giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Jacksonville’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Jacksonville gives up.

The Dolphins and Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zimi Nwokeji is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 9.1 points. McCray is shooting 48.3% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dallion Johnson is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.4 points. Jevin Muniz is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.