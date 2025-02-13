FGCU visits Austin Peay after Kellman’s 22-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-11, 9-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-15, 5-7 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays Austin Peay after Keeshawn Kellman scored 22 points in FGCU’s 84-70 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Governors are 6-4 in home games. Austin Peay has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 9-3 in ASUN play. FGCU has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Austin Peay averages 70.0 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 69.1 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.2 per game Austin Peay allows.

The Governors and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is averaging 13.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Governors. Isaac Haney is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dallion Johnson is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Eagles. Jevin Muniz is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.