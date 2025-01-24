FGCU takes home win streak into matchup with Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-7, 3-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-3, 7-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts Eastern Kentucky trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Eagles are 10-1 in home games. FGCU is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels are 3-4 in conference play. Eastern Kentucky is third in the ASUN scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 41.7%.

FGCU scores 72.1 points, 7.3 more per game than the 64.8 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky scores 20.1 more points per game (73.2) than FGCU allows to opponents (53.1).

The Eagles and Colonels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauryn Taylor is averaging 8.9 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Emani Jefferson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Alice Recanati is averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Colonels. Liz Freihofer is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

