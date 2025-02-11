FGCU hosts Spencer and North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (4-21, 0-12 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (21-3, 12-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits FGCU after Jazmine Spencer scored 26 points in North Florida’s 72-59 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Eagles have gone 13-1 at home. FGCU is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ospreys have gone 0-12 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

FGCU averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game FGCU allows.

The Eagles and Ospreys square off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Lauryn Taylor is averaging 12.7 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games.

Jasmynne Gibson is averaging 8.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Ospreys. Spencer is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 76.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 61.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.