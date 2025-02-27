FGCU hosts Jacksonville following Craig’s 27-point outing

Jacksonville Dolphins (14-14, 8-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (25-3, 16-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on FGCU after Saniyah Craig scored 27 points in Jacksonville’s 80-72 win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Eagles have gone 15-1 in home games. FGCU ranks ninth in the ASUN with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauryn Taylor averaging 6.4.

The Dolphins are 8-8 in ASUN play. Jacksonville is fifth in the ASUN with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Craig averaging 6.4.

FGCU averages 71.5 points per game, equal to what Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The Eagles and Dolphins face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is averaging 14 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Taylor is averaging 12.3 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games.

Edyn Battle is scoring 20.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Dolphins. Craig is averaging 15.2 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 71.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.