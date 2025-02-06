FGCU hosts Eastern Kentucky after Kimble’s 27-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-11, 6-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-10, 8-2 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits FGCU after George Kimble III scored 27 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 88-82 win over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Eagles have gone 8-3 in home games. FGCU has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

The Colonels are 6-4 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Montavious Myrick averaging 7.5.

FGCU’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 9.6 more points per game (77.7) than FGCU gives up (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is shooting 42.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Eagles. Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Devontae Blanton is averaging 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Colonels. Kimble is averaging 22.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.