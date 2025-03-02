FGCU faces Queens in ASUN Tournament

Queens Royals (18-13, 11-7 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (18-13, 13-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on Queens in the ASUN Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 13-5 against ASUN opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. FGCU is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Royals are 11-7 against ASUN opponents. Queens ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

FGCU’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Queens gives up. Queens has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is averaging 15.1 points for the Eagles. Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Bryce Cash is averaging 4.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.