FGCU faces Austin Peay after Jefferson’s 21-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (10-10, 5-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (18-3, 9-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts Austin Peay after Emani Jefferson scored 21 points in FGCU’s 63-50 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Eagles are 12-1 in home games. FGCU ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 53.0 points per game while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Governors are 5-4 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

FGCU averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The Eagles and Governors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catherine Cairns is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.3 points. Jefferson is shooting 51.6% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

La’Nya Foster is averaging 12 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Governors. Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 78.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.