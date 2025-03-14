FGCU and Central Arkansas meet in ASUN Championship

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (23-8, 17-3 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (29-3, 20-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU and Central Arkansas play for the ASUN Championship.

The Eagles are 20-0 against ASUN opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. FGCU has a 25-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sugar Bears’ record in ASUN action is 17-3. Central Arkansas is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

FGCU averages 72.3 points, 10.2 more per game than the 62.1 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game FGCU gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Eagles won 95-71 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Emani Jefferson led the Eagles with 20 points, and Leah Mafua led the Sugar Bears with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson is averaging 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Alahna Paige is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jade Upshaw is averaging 15 points for the Sugar Bears. Kinley Fisher is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 74.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.