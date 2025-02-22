Fertig, Wyoming Cowgirls square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack

Wyoming Cowgirls (16-10, 10-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-17, 6-9 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes Nevada and Wyoming meet on Saturday.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-6 in home games. Nevada gives up 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Cowgirls are 10-4 in conference matchups. Wyoming is fifth in the MWC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Allyson Fertig averaging 10.5.

Nevada scores 63.8 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 59.8 Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Nevada allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Sullivan averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Lexie Givens is averaging 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Tess Barnes averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Fertig is averaging 21.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.