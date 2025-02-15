Fertig leads Wyoming against San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (10-15, 3-9 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (15-9, 9-3 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts San Jose State after Allyson Fertig scored 30 points in Wyoming’s 64-56 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Cowgirls have gone 8-2 in home games. Wyoming ranks sixth in the MWC in rebounding with 31.3 rebounds. Fertig leads the Cowgirls with 10.3 boards.

The Spartans have gone 3-9 against MWC opponents.

Wyoming makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). San Jose State has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The Cowgirls and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fertig is scoring 19.6 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Cowgirls. Malene Pedersen is averaging 14.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the last 10 games.

Sydni Summers is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Amiah Simmons is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.