Fertig leads Wyoming against San Jose State after 34-point game

Wyoming Cowgirls (11-9, 5-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-12, 2-6 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits San Jose State after Allyson Fertig scored 34 points in Wyoming’s 61-56 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Spartans have gone 6-6 at home. San Jose State is sixth in the MWC with 13.9 assists per game led by Rylei Waugh averaging 2.5.

The Cowgirls have gone 5-3 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC scoring 65.3 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

San Jose State averages 65.4 points, 5.0 more per game than the 60.4 Wyoming allows. Wyoming has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The Spartans and Cowgirls meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djessira Diawara is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Amiah Simmons is averaging 11.3 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Fertig is shooting 58.7% and averaging 19.2 points for the Cowgirls. Tess Barnes is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.