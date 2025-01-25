Fertig and the Wyoming Cowgirls host conference foe Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (14-6, 5-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (11-8, 5-2 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Allyson Fertig and Wyoming host Emma Ronsiek and Colorado State in MWC play.

The Cowgirls are 6-1 on their home court. Wyoming is third in the MWC with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Fertig averaging 18.0.

The Rams are 5-2 in conference matchups. Colorado State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wyoming makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Colorado State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Wyoming allows.

The Cowgirls and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Mellema is averaging 10.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Cowgirls. Fertig is averaging 18.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

Ronsiek is averaging 18.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 10.8 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

