Felton and East Carolina host Tulane

East Carolina Pirates (15-11, 7-6 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (14-11, 8-4 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays Tulane after RJ Felton scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 75-59 win over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Green Wave are 11-3 in home games. Tulane ranks fifth in the AAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaleb Banks averaging 5.0.

The Pirates have gone 7-6 against AAC opponents. East Carolina scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Tulane is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.7% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina averages 7.5 more points per game (75.9) than Tulane allows (68.4).

The Green Wave and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 15.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

C.J. Walker is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.