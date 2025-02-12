Feldman leads Northern Arizona against Portland State after 21-point game

Portland State Vikings (4-16, 1-10 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (19-6, 10-2 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays Portland State after Taylor Feldman scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 96-76 win against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Lumberjacks have gone 9-1 in home games. Northern Arizona averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Vikings have gone 1-10 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

Northern Arizona averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State’s 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (41.2%).

The Lumberjacks and Vikings match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Glancey is averaging 17.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Lumberjacks. Feldman is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Laynee Torres-Kahapea is averaging 5.8 points for the Vikings. Alaya Fitzgerald is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Vikings: 1-9, averaging 53.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.