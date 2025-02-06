Feldman leads Northern Arizona against Montana State after 27-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (18-5, 9-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (20-2, 10-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays Montana State after Taylor Feldman scored 27 points in Northern Arizona’s 81-76 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bobcats have gone 9-0 in home games. Montana State averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 20-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lumberjacks are 9-1 against conference opponents.

Montana State averages 71.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 72.4 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

The Bobcats and Lumberjacks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esmeralda Morales is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 14.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Marah Dykstra is averaging 11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Sophie Glancey is averaging 18.2 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Lumberjacks. Feldman is averaging 18.4 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 72.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 14.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.