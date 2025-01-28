Fears, Oklahoma Sooners to visit Phelps, No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 2-4 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -8.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma faces No. 13 Texas A&M in SEC action Tuesday.

The Aggies have gone 9-1 in home games. Texas A&M ranks fourth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Sooners are 2-4 in SEC play. Oklahoma averages 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Texas A&M’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhuric Phelps is averaging 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and two steals for the Aggies. Pharrel Payne is averaging 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sooners. Jalon Moore is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Sooners: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.