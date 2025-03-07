Fears leads Oklahoma against Texas

Oklahoma Sooners (18-12, 5-12 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (17-13, 6-11 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays Texas after Jeremiah Fears scored 31 points in Oklahoma’s 96-84 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The Longhorns are 11-6 on their home court. Texas has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sooners are 5-12 in conference matchups. Oklahoma ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

Texas makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Oklahoma averages 7.5 more points per game (78.7) than Texas allows to opponents (71.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Larry is averaging 4.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Longhorns. Tre Johnson is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games.

Fears is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Sooners. Jalon Moore is averaging 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 3-7, averaging 77.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 77.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.