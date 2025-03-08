Fears leads Oklahoma against Texas

Oklahoma Sooners (18-12, 5-12 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (17-13, 6-11 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma visits Texas after Jeremiah Fears scored 31 points in Oklahoma’s 96-84 win against the Missouri Tigers.

The Longhorns are 11-6 in home games. Texas scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Sooners have gone 5-12 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is eighth in the SEC scoring 78.7 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

Texas scores 78.3 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 74.6 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is averaging 20.6 points for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalon Moore is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Sooners. Fears is averaging 17.3 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 3-7, averaging 77.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 77.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.