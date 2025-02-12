Fears and the Oklahoma Sooners take on conference foe No. 21 Missouri

Oklahoma Sooners (16-7, 3-7 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (17-6, 6-4 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Mitchell and No. 21 Missouri host Jeremiah Fears and Oklahoma in SEC play Wednesday.

The Tigers have gone 15-1 in home games. Missouri has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sooners are 3-7 against conference opponents. Oklahoma ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

Missouri makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Oklahoma has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The Tigers and Sooners square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Robinson II is averaging nine points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 15.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.

Brycen Goodine averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Jalon Moore is shooting 54.5% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

